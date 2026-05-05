Vuldroid

Security training teams and pentesters building internal labs need Vuldroid because it's free, open-source, and deliberately flawed in ways that map directly to OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities rather than contrived sandbox scenarios. The 66 GitHub stars and active Android security community forks demonstrate it's actually used for red-team preparation, not just abandoned. Skip this if you need a commercial training platform with progress tracking, reporting, or compliance audit trails; Vuldroid is a vulnerability container, not a learning management system.