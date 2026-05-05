Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeVigil is a commercial mobile app security tool by BeVigil. Vuldroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security training teams and pentesters building internal labs need Vuldroid because it's free, open-source, and deliberately flawed in ways that map directly to OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities rather than contrived sandbox scenarios. The 66 GitHub stars and active Android security community forks demonstrate it's actually used for red-team preparation, not just abandoned. Skip this if you need a commercial training platform with progress tracking, reporting, or compliance audit trails; Vuldroid is a vulnerability container, not a learning management system.
Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps.
A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BeVigil vs Vuldroid for your mobile app security needs.
BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..
Vuldroid: A deliberately vulnerable Android application containing multiple security flaws designed for educational purposes and security training..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeVigil and Vuldroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: BeVigil is Commercial while Vuldroid is Free, Vuldroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox