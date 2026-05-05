Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeVigil is a commercial mobile app security tool by BeVigil. Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim
Mobile app security researchers and reverse engineers analyzing Android APKs will get immediate value from Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim because it cuts analysis time by making Dalvik bytecode readable instead of a wall of assembly noise. The tool is free and integrates directly into Vim, eliminating friction for teams already built around that editor. Skip this if your team uses IDA Pro or Ghidra as primary static analysis platforms; those built-in highlighters already handle Smali, and switching editors for a single language gains nothing.
Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
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Common questions about comparing BeVigil vs Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim for your mobile app security needs.
BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..
Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim: Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeVigil and Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: BeVigil is Commercial while Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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