BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..

DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.