Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeVigil is a commercial mobile app security tool by BeVigil. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security trainers and penetration testers building hands-on labs for hybrid mobile app vulnerabilities will find DVHMA valuable because it's purpose-built for Cordova-based apps, the exact stack most teams skip in their testing rotations. The 269 GitHub stars and Apache Cordova foundation mean you're working with realistic attack surfaces that commercial vulnerable apps often ignore. Skip this if your team needs a polished UI or vulnerability hints; DVHMA assumes you already know what you're hunting for.
Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps.
DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BeVigil vs DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App for your mobile app security needs.
BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..
DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App: DVHMA is an intentionally vulnerable Android hybrid mobile app built with Apache Cordova for security testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeVigil is developed by BeVigil. DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source with 269 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BeVigil and DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: BeVigil is Commercial while DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is Free, DVHMA Damn Vulnerable Hybrid Mobile App is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox