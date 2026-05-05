BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..

dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.