Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BeVigil is a commercial mobile app security tool by BeVigil. dex2jar is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app pentesters need dex2jar to reverse-engineer Android binaries at scale; it's the only free tool that reliably converts DEX bytecode back to readable Java source, which is non-negotiable for threat hunting in third-party apps. With 13,084 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, you're getting a stable, battle-tested foundation that hasn't needed a commercial alternative in over a decade. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or a GUI-driven analysis platform; dex2jar is a command-line surgeon's tool for teams comfortable reading bytecode, not a one-click security scanner.
Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps.
Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali.
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Common questions about comparing BeVigil vs dex2jar for your mobile app security needs.
BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..
dex2jar: Tools for working with Android .dex and Java .class files, including dex-reader/writer, d2j-dex2jar, and smali/baksmali..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BeVigil is developed by BeVigil. dex2jar is open-source with 13,084 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BeVigil and dex2jar serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: BeVigil is Commercial while dex2jar is Free, dex2jar is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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