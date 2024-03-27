Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.

Seekrets OSS

Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.