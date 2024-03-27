Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Betterscan is a free static application security testing tool. Seekrets OSS is a free static application security testing tool by Laburity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.
Development teams scanning NPM dependencies for leaked credentials will appreciate Seekrets OSS because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in, making it practical for open source projects and startups that can't justify paid tooling. The tool uses nuclei templates to examine packages directly, which means it catches secrets in ZIP and module artifacts before they ship; GitHub's 5-star rating reflects its niche adoption among developers who already know nuclei. Skip this if you need continuous supply-chain monitoring across multiple package managers or integration with your CI/CD platform; at 11 employees, Laburity isn't positioned to compete on breadth or support intensity.
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.
A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.
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Common questions about comparing Betterscan vs Seekrets OSS for your static application security testing needs.
Betterscan: Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations..
Seekrets OSS: A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates. built by Laburity..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Betterscan and Seekrets OSS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Secret Detection. Key differences: Seekrets OSS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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