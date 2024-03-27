Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Betterscan is a free static application security testing tool. git-all-secrets is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
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Common questions about comparing Betterscan vs git-all-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Betterscan: Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Betterscan and git-all-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, Source Code Analysis, Secret Detection. Key differences: git-all-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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