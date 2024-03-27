Development teams drowning in alert noise from point security tools will appreciate Betterscan's orchestration model, which de-duplicates and prioritizes findings across multiple scanners instead of forcing you to triage each tool separately. It handles SAST, IaC scanning, and secrets detection simultaneously, cutting the manual work of correlating results from five different vendor consoles. Skip this if you need a single vendor's support contract or prefer tools with deep UI polish; Betterscan trades interface refinement for raw coordination capability and stays free, which means you're responsible for tuning the ruleset yourself.

detect-secrets

Developers and platform teams who need to stop secrets from reaching version control in the first place should run detect-secrets as a pre-commit hook; it catches API keys and passwords before they're ever pushed, eliminating the cleanup work that comes after. With 4,228 GitHub stars and adoption across teams that treat prevention as cheaper than remediation, the tool proves itself in practice. Skip this if your threat model assumes secrets will leak anyway and you're building for rapid detection and response; detect-secrets assumes you want to prevent the problem at source, which it does well but doesn't help you hunt for what's already committed.