BetterMotherFucking CTF is a free cyber range training tool. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and junior-heavy programs need a CTF platform that doesn't require DevOps overhead to stand up; BetterMotherFucking CTF delivers that by stripping out complexity entirely and letting you host competitions in minutes. The equal-point scoring model removes artificial difficulty tuning, so you're testing actual skill gaps instead of guessing at challenge calibration. Skip this if your organization needs role-based access controls, team management at scale, or scoring flexibility; the simplicity that makes it fast to deploy is the same simplicity that disappears when you have 50 concurrent players or need weighted categories.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing BetterMotherFucking CTF vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
BetterMotherFucking CTF: A lightweight CTF platform inspired by motherfuckingwebsite.com that provides simple hosting capabilities for cybersecurity competitions with equal-point scoring and minimal setup requirements..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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