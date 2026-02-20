Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Vulnerable Node is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Security tool vendors and SAST/DAST scanner developers need Vulnerable Node to validate their analyzers against real exploitation patterns without building a vulnerable app from scratch. The 484 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal it's the standard testing ground for this use case, saving weeks of test environment setup. Skip this if your team needs a production-grade learning platform or multi-language vulnerability scenarios; Vulnerable Node is deliberately Node-specific and intentionally insecure, not a teaching tool.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Vulnerable Node for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Vulnerable Node: A vulnerable web site in NodeJS for testing security source code analyzers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Vulnerable Node is open-source with 484 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Vulnerable Node serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while Vulnerable Node is Free, Vulnerable Node is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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