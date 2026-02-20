Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Veribee is a commercial static application security testing tool by VeriBee. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Teams shipping code at startup velocity who can't afford false positives drowning their developers will find Veribee's formal verification approach cuts signal-to-noise dramatically compared to rule-based SAST tools. The hybrid deployment model and SOC-2 reporting flatten the compliance overhead for early-stage companies scaling toward mid-market customers. Skip this if you need broad vulnerability coverage across multiple languages and frameworks; Veribee's small vendor footprint means narrower language support and less community tooling integration than established competitors.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Veribee for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Veribee: Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities. built by VeriBee. Core capabilities include Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Veribee differentiates with Source code verification and analysis, Bug detection in software code, Security vulnerability identification.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Veribee is developed by VeriBee. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Veribee serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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