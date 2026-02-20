Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.

TrustInSoft

Enterprise and mid-market teams shipping safety-critical C or Rust code will find real value in TrustInSoft's formal verification approach, which catches undefined behavior and memory bugs that standard SAST tools miss entirely. The tool backs this with compliance support for AUTOSAR and ISO 26262, plus expert consulting that actually accelerates your remediation cycle rather than just flagging issues. This is not for teams looking for a lightweight, fast-turnaround scanner; formal verification is expensive in compute and requires developer buy-in, so it works best when integrated into a deliberate secure development program rather than bolted on as afterthought compliance tooling.