Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Snyk DeepCode AI: AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Hybrid AI code analysis combining symbolic and generative AI, Automated security fix generation with 80% accuracy, Support for 19+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.