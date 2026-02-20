Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Sec1 ProSAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Sec1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find ProSAST's appeal in its AI-driven triage and remediation recommendations, which cut through the false positive noise that typically bogs down lean security teams. Support for 30+ languages and native CI/CD integration means developers catch issues before merge without context switching. Skip this if your org needs deep NIST ID.RA risk quantification or enterprise-scale policy enforcement; ProSAST prioritizes velocity over risk modeling maturity.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Sec1 ProSAST for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Sec1 ProSAST differentiates with Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Sec1 ProSAST is developed by Sec1. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Sec1 ProSAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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