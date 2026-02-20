Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Sec1 ProSAST: SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages. built by Sec1. Core capabilities include Support for 30+ programming languages, CI/CD pipeline integration, Vulnerability severity categorization and prioritization..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.