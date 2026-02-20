Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. SAST Auto-Fix is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise across multiple scanners will cut false positives by 60-80% with SAST Auto-Fix's AI validation layer, then hand off fixes directly to pull requests without manual triage. The tool consolidates Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, and five others into one dashboard with intelligent deduplication, cutting the work of correlating duplicates across platforms. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool or needs deep integration with your existing AppSec orchestration platform; ZeroPath's strength is specifically in multi-tool environments where finding duplication and false positives is the bottleneck, not initial detection.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs SAST Auto-Fix for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
SAST Auto-Fix: Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). SAST Auto-Fix differentiates with AI-based false positive filtering for SAST findings, Centralized dashboard for multiple SAST tools, Intelligent deduplication across SAST tools.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. SAST Auto-Fix is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and SAST Auto-Fix serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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