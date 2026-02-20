SAST Auto-Fix

Development teams drowning in SAST noise across multiple scanners will cut false positives by 60-80% with SAST Auto-Fix's AI validation layer, then hand off fixes directly to pull requests without manual triage. The tool consolidates Snyk, Semgrep, Checkmarx, SonarQube, and five others into one dashboard with intelligent deduplication, cutting the work of correlating duplicates across platforms. Skip this if your org runs a single SAST tool or needs deep integration with your existing AppSec orchestration platform; ZeroPath's strength is specifically in multi-tool environments where finding duplication and false positives is the bottleneck, not initial detection.