Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.

Rusty Hog

Development teams running CI/CD pipelines where secret leakage is the immediate threat will get the most from Rusty Hog; it's written in Rust specifically to scan at pipeline speed without the overhead that slows Python-based alternatives. The tool scans 526 GitHub stars worth of real deployments and costs nothing, so friction to adoption is near zero. Skip it if you need post-compromise forensics or secrets management integration; Rusty Hog stops secrets before they ship, not after they're stolen.