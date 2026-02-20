Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Rusty Hog is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams running CI/CD pipelines where secret leakage is the immediate threat will get the most from Rusty Hog; it's written in Rust specifically to scan at pipeline speed without the overhead that slows Python-based alternatives. The tool scans 526 GitHub stars worth of real deployments and costs nothing, so friction to adoption is near zero. Skip it if you need post-compromise forensics or secrets management integration; Rusty Hog stops secrets before they ship, not after they're stolen.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Rusty Hog for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Rusty Hog is open-source with 526 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Rusty Hog serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while Rusty Hog is Free, Rusty Hog is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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