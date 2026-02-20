Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Parasoft Security for Rust is a free static application security testing tool by Parasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Rust teams building systems where memory safety is a given but API misuse and injection flaws are still live risks should use Parasoft Security for Rust; it catches OWASP Top 10 violations at commit time before they reach staging. The free tier removes cost friction for adoption, and the policy dashboards let you actually track whether developers are fixing findings rather than ignoring them. Skip this if you need cross-language scanning or if your Rust codebase is small enough that Clippy's built-in checks already catch your threat model.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Parasoft Security for Rust for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Parasoft Security for Rust differentiates with OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Parasoft Security for Rust is developed by Parasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Parasoft Security for Rust serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, Secure Development, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while Parasoft Security for Rust is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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