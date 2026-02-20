Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. OpenRefactory iCR for C is a commercial static application security testing tool by OpenRefactory. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs OpenRefactory iCR for C for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). OpenRefactory iCR for C differentiates with Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. OpenRefactory iCR for C is developed by OpenRefactory. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and OpenRefactory iCR for C serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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