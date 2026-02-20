Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.