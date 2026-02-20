Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Mobb For DevSecOps is a commercial static application security testing tool by Mobb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams drowning in SAST findings will see immediate payoff from Mobb For DevSecOps because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just flagging them, turning security remediation into a CI/CD automation problem rather than a backlog problem. The tool generates and submits pull requests with fixes automatically, which cuts Mean Time To Remediate from weeks to hours on common vulnerability patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep manual control over every remediation decision or if you're still evaluating whether to adopt SAST at all; Mobb assumes you've already decided scanning is non-negotiable and want the friction removed.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Mobb For DevSecOps for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Mobb For DevSecOps: AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows. built by Mobb. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, CI/CD pipeline integration, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Mobb For DevSecOps differentiates with AI-driven automated vulnerability fix generation, CI/CD pipeline integration, Continuous security remediation across builds and commits.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Mobb For DevSecOps is developed by Mobb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Mobb For DevSecOps serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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