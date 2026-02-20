Mobb For DevSecOps

Development teams drowning in SAST findings will see immediate payoff from Mobb For DevSecOps because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just flagging them, turning security remediation into a CI/CD automation problem rather than a backlog problem. The tool generates and submits pull requests with fixes automatically, which cuts Mean Time To Remediate from weeks to hours on common vulnerability patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep manual control over every remediation decision or if you're still evaluating whether to adopt SAST at all; Mobb assumes you've already decided scanning is non-negotiable and want the friction removed.