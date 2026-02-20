Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.