Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Karambit.AI is a commercial static application security testing tool by Karambit.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Karambit.AI for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Karambit.AI: Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain. built by Karambit.AI. Core capabilities include Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Karambit.AI differentiates with Static analysis of software binaries without source code, Software Bill of Behaviors (SBBoB) generation, Comparative analysis of software versions over time.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Karambit.AI is developed by Karambit.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Karambit.AI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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