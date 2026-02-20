Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Gitleaks is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams and startups with tight budgets should use Gitleaks because it catches hardcoded secrets in git repos before they reach production, and the 23,000-plus GitHub stars mean you're getting battle-tested detection rules maintained by a real community. It runs free and requires no infrastructure, so you can wire it into CI/CD in an afternoon. Skip this if your organization needs centralized secret management across multiple repositories and environments; Gitleaks finds leaks but doesn't rotate or remediate them.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Gitleaks for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Gitleaks: Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Gitleaks is open-source with 23,170 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Gitleaks serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while Gitleaks is Free, Gitleaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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