Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Fluid Attacks SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams moving fast in CI/CD pipelines need Fluid Attacks SAST primarily for its reattack validation feature, which actually verifies that fixes work rather than just flagging them as closed. The tool covers 13+ languages with native Git OAuth integration across GitHub, GitLab, Azure, and Bitbucket, meaning zero friction to drop into existing workflows. Skip this if you need CSPM or IaC scanning as your primary concern; Fluid Attacks treats infrastructure-as-code as secondary to source code vulnerability detection.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Fluid Attacks SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Fluid Attacks SAST: SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Fluid Attacks SAST differentiates with Automated source code vulnerability scanning, Git repository integration via OAuth, Multi-language support for 13+ programming languages.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Fluid Attacks SAST is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Fluid Attacks SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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