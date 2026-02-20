Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.

DOMXSS Scanner

Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.