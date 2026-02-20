Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs DOMXSS Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. DOMXSS Scanner is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and DOMXSS Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while DOMXSS Scanner is Free, DOMXSS Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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