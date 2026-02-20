Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.

Dependencies

Windows development teams troubleshooting DLL load failures will find Dependencies essential; it replaces the obsolete Dependency Walker with a modern interface that actually shows you why a binary won't load instead of leaving you guessing. With 11,263 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable for the specific pain of resolving missing dependency chains on Windows. Skip this if you need automated supply chain risk scanning or vulnerability detection in your dependencies; Dependencies is a diagnostic tool for load-time issues, not a security scanner for known CVEs.