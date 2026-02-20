Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Corgea Malware Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need Corgea Malware Scanning because it catches backdoors and malicious code before merge, not after deployment. Support for 20+ languages and heuristic pattern-matching across 15+ critical CWEs means you're blocking real threats at pull-request time, with line-level evidence that developers actually understand. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics or supply chain visibility beyond your own repositories; Corgea is detection-focused within your codebase, not a broader risk assessment platform.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Corgea Malware Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Corgea Malware Scanning differentiates with Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Corgea Malware Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Corgea Malware Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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