Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.