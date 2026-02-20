Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Corgea AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping code faster than your security process can handle will see immediate ROI from Corgea AI-Native SAST, since its LLM-driven fix suggestions cut remediation time by eliminating the back-and-forth between developers and security. The tool covers 11 languages natively and cuts false positives through AI triage rather than manual rule tuning, which matters when your team is small and can't afford a dedicated AppSec person. This is not the tool for organizations that need deep integration with legacy CI/CD pipelines or require on-premises deployment; Corgea's cloud-only model and startup-scale vendor mean you're betting on a young company's roadmap.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Corgea AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Corgea AI-Native SAST: AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Corgea AI-Native SAST differentiates with AI-powered static code analysis using large language models, Detection of business logic flaws and misconfigurations, Broken authentication vulnerability detection.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Corgea AI-Native SAST is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Corgea AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Sast, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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