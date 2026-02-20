Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Corgea is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Developer-first security teams that treat fix velocity as a security metric should adopt Corgea; AI-generated patches applied directly in pull requests cut the time from vulnerability detection to remediation by weeks compared to manual triage. The tool integrates natively into GitHub, GitLab, and Azure DevOps workflows, meaning engineers never leave their commit context to resolve findings. Skip this if your organization needs centralized policy enforcement or has strict approval workflows where security must review fixes before they're staged; Corgea assumes developers can iterate fast and validate fixes themselves.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Corgea for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Corgea: AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Corgea differentiates with AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Corgea is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Corgea serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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