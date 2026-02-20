Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud). Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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