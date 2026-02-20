Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.