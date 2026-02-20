Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.

Bearer CLI

Development teams shipping code fast will get the most from Bearer CLI because its data flow analysis catches subtle injection and authentication flaws that basic pattern matching misses, particularly in Python and JavaScript codebases. The tool is free and runs in CI/CD without licensing friction, which means you can actually enforce scanning on every commit rather than sampling. Skip this if you need rich policy customization or deep integration with your existing AppSec platform; Bearer CLI prioritizes speed and accuracy over configurability.