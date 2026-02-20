Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer is a commercial static application security testing tool by Bearer. Bearer CLI is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams shipping code fast will find Bearer CLI's free engine and cloud scanning most valuable; it catches privacy and security flaws before code review without slowing your pipeline. The hybrid deployment model means you can start with the open-source CLI locally and scale to Bearer Cloud as you grow, avoiding the vendor lock-in of pure SaaS SAST tools. Skip Bearer if you need deep integration with legacy enterprise workflows or extensive policy customization; it's built for modern languages and frameworks, not COBOL systems running on mainframes.
Development teams shipping code fast will get the most from Bearer CLI because its data flow analysis catches subtle injection and authentication flaws that basic pattern matching misses, particularly in Python and JavaScript codebases. The tool is free and runs in CI/CD without licensing friction, which means you can actually enforce scanning on every commit rather than sampling. Skip this if you need rich policy customization or deep integration with your existing AppSec platform; Bearer CLI prioritizes speed and accuracy over configurability.
Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer vs Bearer CLI for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer: Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code. built by Bearer. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) scanning, Free and open-source CLI engine (Bearer CLI), Cloud-based code security at scale (Bearer Cloud)..
Bearer CLI: Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer is developed by Bearer. Bearer CLI is open-source with 2,595 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer and Bearer CLI serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, Sast. Key differences: Bearer is Commercial while Bearer CLI is Free, Bearer CLI is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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