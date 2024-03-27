Bearer CLI: Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis..

Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.