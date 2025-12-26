Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..

Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.