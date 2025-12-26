Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Balbix. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to locate and classify unmanaged assets across code repositories and cloud environments should use Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt to eliminate blind spots before they become incidents. The tool's continuous tracking of CI/CD and multi-cloud platforms directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, turning fragmented asset data into prioritized risk lists tied to business context like data sensitivity and internet exposure. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation workflow automation; Start Left stops at inventory and risk scoring.
Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Balbix Comprehensive SBOM vs Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM differentiates with Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt differentiates with Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is developed by Balbix. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM and Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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