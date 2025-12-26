Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Balbix. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in multi-cloud sprawl need Opscompass IT Asset Inventory because it actually maps asset relationships across on-premises and cloud environments in real time instead of delivering stale spreadsheets. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, the foundational asset and risk assessment functions that most inventory tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting turnkey integrations with your existing ITSM platform; Opscompass is lean and operates best when you're willing to own the data hygiene.
Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
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Common questions about comparing Balbix Comprehensive SBOM vs Opscompass IT Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM differentiates with Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory differentiates with Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is developed by Balbix. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM and Opscompass IT Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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