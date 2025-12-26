Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..

OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.