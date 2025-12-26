Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Balbix. DeployHub Ortelius is a commercial software composition analysis tool by DeployHub. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in dependency sprawl will find Ortelius valuable because it actually maps vulnerabilities to running deployments instead of just listing them in reports. The application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines and real-time OSV.dev monitoring cover the GV.SC supply chain risk function without requiring separate tools for inventory and vulnerability correlation. Skip this if you need runtime detection or need to manage enterprise-scale policy enforcement across dozens of teams; Ortelius excels at visibility and tracking, not remediation orchestration.
Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries
Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain
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Common questions about comparing Balbix Comprehensive SBOM vs DeployHub Ortelius for your software composition analysis needs.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..
DeployHub Ortelius: Open-source vulnerability detection platform for software supply chain. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM differentiates with Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans. DeployHub Ortelius differentiates with Real-time vulnerability monitoring via OSV.dev, Daily CVE alerts, Application-level SBOM aggregation from CI/CD pipelines.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is developed by Balbix. DeployHub Ortelius is developed by DeployHub. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM and DeployHub Ortelius serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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