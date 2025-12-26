Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..

DeployHub Automated Vulnerability Detection Platform: Continuous vulnerability detection platform for live production environments. built by DeployHub. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in production environments, SBOM generation and aggregation, CVE correlation with live deployed services..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.