Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Balbix. Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Delphos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
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Common questions about comparing Balbix Comprehensive SBOM vs Delphos Labs Analyze for your software composition analysis needs.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM: Discovers and identifies vulnerable open-source and third-party libraries. built by Balbix. Core capabilities include Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans..
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM differentiates with Real-time discovery of software components on virtual and physical machines, Detection of open-source and third-party libraries, AI-powered vulnerability detection without lengthy scans. Delphos Labs Analyze differentiates with AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM is developed by Balbix. Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Balbix Comprehensive SBOM and Delphos Labs Analyze serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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