Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.