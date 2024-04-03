Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
B-XSSRF is a free dynamic application security testing tool. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting blind XSS and SSRF vulnerabilities in applications they can't fully instrument should start with B-XSSRF. Its out-of-band detection approach catches these flaws during dynamic testing without requiring deep code access or agent deployment, and the 292 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its payload tracking. Skip this if your priority is fixing vulnerabilities at code review time rather than finding them in running applications; B-XSSRF excels at exploitation proof but assumes you already have a remediation workflow in place.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing B-XSSRF vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
B-XSSRF: A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
B-XSSRF is open-source with 292 GitHub stars. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
B-XSSRF and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: B-XSSRF is Free while ImmuniWeb® Neuron is Commercial, B-XSSRF is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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