Security teams hunting blind XSS and SSRF vulnerabilities in applications they can't fully instrument should start with B-XSSRF. Its out-of-band detection approach catches these flaws during dynamic testing without requiring deep code access or agent deployment, and the 292 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its payload tracking. Skip this if your priority is fixing vulnerabilities at code review time rather than finding them in running applications; B-XSSRF excels at exploitation proof but assumes you already have a remediation workflow in place.

BruteXSS

AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.