Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
B-XSSRF is a free dynamic application security testing tool. BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting blind XSS and SSRF vulnerabilities in applications they can't fully instrument should start with B-XSSRF. Its out-of-band detection approach catches these flaws during dynamic testing without requiring deep code access or agent deployment, and the 292 GitHub stars reflect active community validation of its payload tracking. Skip this if your priority is fixing vulnerabilities at code review time rather than finding them in running applications; B-XSSRF excels at exploitation proof but assumes you already have a remediation workflow in place.
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
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Common questions about comparing B-XSSRF vs BruteXSS for your dynamic application security testing needs.
B-XSSRF: A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities..
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
B-XSSRF is open-source with 292 GitHub stars. BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
B-XSSRF and BruteXSS serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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