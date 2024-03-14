AzureGoat is a free cyber range training tool. Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches is a commercial cyber range training tool by Black Hills Information Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches
Security teams running lean incident response programs will get the most from Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches because it forces realistic decision-making under uncertainty without the budget drain of full-scale simulations. A 30 to 60-minute session trains detection gaps and cross-functional communication across Detect and Respond functions, and the cooperative card mechanic actually surfaces the disagreements between security and ops that tabletops usually paper over. Skip this if your team needs recovery and resilience drills; the game prioritizes the investigation phase and leaves Recover function work to your runbooks.
AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice.
Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training
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Common questions about comparing AzureGoat vs Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches for your cyber range training needs.
AzureGoat: AzureGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Azure cloud infrastructure that incorporates OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and Azure service misconfigurations for security training and penetration testing practice..
Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches: Cooperative incident response card game for tabletop exercises and IR training. built by Black Hills Information Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 52-card Core Deck with Attack, Detection, and Inject cards, Four attack categories: Initial Compromise, Pivot & Escalate, Persistence, and C2 & Exfil, Cooperative gameplay for 2+ players with Incident Captain and Defender roles..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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