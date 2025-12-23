Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unknown external assets will get the most from ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence; its continuous discovery and real-time asset inventory actually surfaces forgotten cloud instances and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM entirely, meaning you get asset mapping and anomaly detection without separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal vulnerability remediation or you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms; ThreatMon is built for external visibility first, not incident response correlation.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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