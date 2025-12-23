Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.