Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Pentera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their external assets are actually exploitable should run Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring instead of relying on vulnerability scanners alone. It performs safe, automated attack simulation using real attacker techniques against your full attack surface,internal, external, and cloud,then ranks findings by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts noise dramatically. Skip this if your team lacks the maturity to act on findings quickly; Pentera excels at finding problems faster than most organizations can remediate them.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring: Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring is developed by Pentera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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