Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring: Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.