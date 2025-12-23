Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Microsoft Defender EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple cloud environments will get the most from Microsoft Defender EASM because it actually finds unmanaged assets and shadow IT that your teams don't know exist, then feeds that inventory directly into your existing Microsoft security stack. Its integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Security Copilot means you're not bolting on another disconnected tool; discovery flows straight into your asset management and risk prioritization workflows. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or lacks the Defender for Cloud footprint to make the integration pay off.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Microsoft Defender EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Microsoft Defender EASM differentiates with Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Microsoft Defender EASM is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Microsoft Defender EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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