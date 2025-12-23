Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.