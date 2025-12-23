Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intel 471. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure if external attack surface discovery is outpacing your ability to prioritize what actually matters; the platform threads threat intelligence directly into exposure ranking so you stop chasing every subdomain and focus on what adversaries are actively targeting. The CTI-driven prioritization covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM effectively, giving you continuous asset visibility tied to real threat activity rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if your organization lacks a threat intelligence program or needs internal network monitoring; Intel 471 is built for companies that already consume CTI and want it operationalized across their perimeter.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure differentiates with CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure is developed by Intel 471. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox