Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Intel 471 Cyber Threat Exposure: CTI-driven external attack surface mgmt with threat exposure prioritization. built by Intel 471. Core capabilities include CTI-driven attack surface mapping, External attack surface discovery and monitoring, Threat intelligence correlation with exposures..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.