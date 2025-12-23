Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Humanize Security Salience: xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.