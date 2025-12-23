Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Humanize Security Salience is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Humanize Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external attack surface noise will benefit most from Humanize Security Salience's risk quantification layer, which actually lets you rank which of your 10,000 exposed assets matter. The platform covers five core NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and risk assessment, and its dual mode interface means your board sees dollar impact while your engineers see the GraphQL misconfigurations. Skip this if your organization is still fighting basic internal vulnerability management; Salience assumes you've already got baseline hygiene and need to stop chasing everything equally.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Humanize Security Salience for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Humanize Security Salience: xASM and cyber risk quantification platform with continuous monitoring. built by Humanize Security. Core capabilities include External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Humanize Security Salience differentiates with External vulnerability and misconfiguration detection via continuous scanning, API security monitoring including GraphQL scanning, Integrated honeypots for threat intelligence gathering.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Humanize Security Salience is developed by Humanize Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Humanize Security Salience serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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