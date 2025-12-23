Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.