Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Hadrian Agentic AI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Hadrian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to prioritize which exposures actually matter should start with Hadrian Agentic AI; its agentic pentesting emulates real-world attack chains rather than reporting generic vulnerabilities, forcing you to fix what adversaries would actually exploit. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it finds forgotten infrastructure, validates exploitability, and surfaces business impact simultaneously. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations; Hadrian surfaces findings faster than most teams can act on them.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Hadrian Agentic AI for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Hadrian Agentic AI differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Hadrian Agentic AI is developed by Hadrian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Hadrian Agentic AI serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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