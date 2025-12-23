Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Evolve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate what's actually exploitable on their external perimeter should use Evolve Security Attack Surface Management. The combination of daily automated discovery with quarterly manual pentesting from offensive SOC analysts cuts through false positives and shadow IT that traditional EASM tools miss, addressing the gaps between ID.AM asset mapping and ID.RA risk assessment that most teams never close. Skip this if you need continuous real-time exploit validation across thousands of assets; Evolve's four annual pentests work best for organizations where quarterly risk cycles match business rhythm.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Evolve Security Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Evolve Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Evolve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Evolve Security Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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