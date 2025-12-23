Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.