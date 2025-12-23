Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Criminal IP Security Scanning Service for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI differentiates with Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI is developed by Axur. Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI and Criminal IP Security Scanning Service serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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