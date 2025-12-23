Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.