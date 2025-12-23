Axur Unified EASM + CTI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Axur. Censys AI-Driven Solutions is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged internet-facing assets will get the most from Axur Unified EASM + CTI because it actually finds what you don't know you own, then pairs that discovery with threat intelligence instead of leaving you to correlate feeds separately. The integrated CTI and zero-day monitoring directly address NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset context and adversary intent in one workflow rather than stitching three vendors together. Skip this if your organization is still doing manual quarterly scans or if you need deep vulnerability remediation orchestration; Axur owns discovery and monitoring, not the fix-it side.
Organizations struggling to map what's actually exposed on the internet will find Censys AI-Driven Solutions faster than manual discovery, particularly mid-market teams without dedicated threat hunters. Its natural language search and continuous IP/service monitoring cover the NIST ID.AM and DE.CM functions most companies botch, and the MCP server integration lets you feed findings directly into your existing AI workflows instead of copy-pasting alerts. Skip this if you need vulnerability assessment or remediation guidance baked in; Censys surfaces what's there and what changed, not what to patch first.
EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt
AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting
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Common questions about comparing Axur Unified EASM + CTI vs Censys AI-Driven Solutions for your external attack surface management needs.
Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..
Censys AI-Driven Solutions: AI-driven internet scanning platform for asset discovery and threat hunting. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven predictive internet scanning, Continuous monitoring of IPs, hosts, services, and websites, Natural language search query assistant supporting multiple languages..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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