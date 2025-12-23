Axur Threat Hunting: Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.