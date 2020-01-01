The world's largest cybersecurity product directory. 9,000+ products, real market intelligence, and competitive insights to help you find, evaluate, and optimize your security stack.

Security teams hunting credential compromise and phishing attacks at scale should start with Axur Threat Hunting; its 17 billion exposed credential database and 40 million daily URL analysis catch threats most platforms miss before they cause damage. The deep web and dark web monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.AE's adverse event analysis requirement, surfacing indicators of compromise competitors simply don't find. Skip this tool if your priority is post-incident response and recovery; Axur is built for prevention and early detection, not forensics.